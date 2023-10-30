SZA’s Anxious Rise to Pop Superstardom

WHEN I MAKE a good song, literally it’s better than sex," SZA says as she peels off her fake eyelashes. The Grammy-winning musician lives in Los Angeles, but tonight she’s in New York, curled up in her hotel room at the Soho Grand between dates on her arena tour.

A manicurist soaks off her nail extensions with acetone. SZA apologizes as she pulls her other hand away, reaching for the lighter next to her. “I’m scared I’m going to light my nails on fire because of the acetone," she says. “If it happens, just everybody act normal."

The 34-year-old, born Solána Rowe, has become one of the most successful artists of her generation with her brash, anxious overshares. Since she signed to the rap label Top Dawg Entertainment in 2013, SZA has been churning out intimate, thorny, genre-blending hits about self-love and self-loathing.

Her debut album, Ctrl, hasn’t left the Billboard 200 chart since July 2017. Her follow-up, SOS, dropped in December 2022; its 10 weeks on the chart made it the longest-running No. 1 album by a female artist of the decade. It also broke a record for most weeks atop the R&B chart, besting Whitney Houston’s second album more than three decades prior. Between Ctrl and SOS, SZA won a Grammy for “Kiss Me More," her piquant collaboration with Doja Cat. Now SOS is expected to be a leading contender for album of the year at the next Grammys.

Songwriting for SZA is a way to resolve problems and also document them. “When I leave the studio, I feel better and empty," she says. “There’s no better sleep than empty-brain sleep, and that can only come after I’ve been in the studio for 10 hours and done something good in there."

While SZA was working on SOS, she started thinking about the ultimate post-breakup fantasy. The worst thing that could happen to an ex felt like the only thing he deserved. “Like, ‘Hehehehe,’ " she says, mimicking a mischievous shoulder-devil, “‘I might kill my ex!’ " It was a joke, but her producer told her to go with it. The line became “Kill Bill," her first solo song to go No. 1 around the world. Her revenge plot has lived on the Billboard Hot 100 for 40-plus weeks: I might kill my ex, I still love him though/Rather be in jail than alone. As for the ex? Presumably experiencing something close to being buried alive by SZA’s success.

Yet she resents the hit. “The songs that I care so much about, that I tried so hard on, people be like, ‘That’s nice,’ " she says. “But the shit that took no thought and came out of my mouth in five seconds? ‘Girl, that’s the one.’ "

The five years between Ctrl and SOS elevated SZA to superstar status. She became more famous by being less present, a specter on music’s periphery. Her fans are ravenous, rushing to stream her music and selling out dates on her first headline arena tour.

Meanwhile, she’s obsessive about the music, and she takes every song personally. “I’ll die about that shit every time," she says. Everyone wants more songs, faster, now. SZA insists on taking her time.

IT’S A SUNDAY night in September, and SZA is tired of being perceived. She spent the day co-hosting a Tommy Hilfiger fashion-week party at Maxwell, a members-only club in Tribeca where rappers, actors, influencers and models toasted with glasses of spiked green juice. SZA, who stars in a recent campaign for the brand, typically talks to fans on the sidewalk outside events like this, but she was feeling uneasy in the car, not up to all the meet and greets. After beelining for the door, she made a brief appearance at the party, then holed up in the private room downstairs.

“Sometimes when I’m in those situations, it makes me more anxious, because I’m like, Damn, they’re about to judge me for being a bitch, or quiet, or looking rude," she says. “It’s everything, it’s not you, it’s me, and I’m freaking out, and I don’t know how to be any different right now." Wearing a tie-dye T-shirt and short-shorts, she rubs off her lipstick and puts on her glasses. The manicurist keeps working on her nails.

She grew up in New Jersey and wanted to be a businesswoman, she says, like “Angelica’s mom from Rugrats." Her earliest music was passed to Terrence “Punch" Henderson, the president of TDE, which represented Kendrick Lamar until 2022. “[Music] really fell into her lap, as opposed to other artists where this has always been their dream," Henderson says.

When she sneakily plays demos for friends and collaborators, she’s not sure what feedback she wants to hear. “If you accept my first draft," she says, “I won’t trust you."

She says it happened with “Slime You Out," the Drake single she’s featured on. “I just handed in the first draft to Drake, and he’s putting it on his album," she says. “I’m scared because I handed in second vocals and he didn’t use that. And now I’m like, ‘Are you trying to sabotage me?’ I know that’s not true. I literally know that’s not true, but that’s how bad I feel about my first draft. When things come from an effortless space, I almost can’t enjoy it." In late September, the single debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

A good SZA song feels a little bad; she will belt out the dark secrets. All the insecurities of her 20s made a home for themselves on Ctrl. SOS goes even further. The poet laureate of ghosting and getting ghosted, she reports live from the scene of her worst impulses. “The music is boring compared to the diary," she says.

SZA’s emotions live close to the surface, and they can be hard to manage. She says she’s tried hypnotherapy and talk therapy; she’s seen a psychiatrist and also an acupuncturist. One practitioner taught her how to box breathe, inhaling, exhaling and holding on four-counts. “After I had box breathed myself for three months and didn’t get better, I called her in a f—ing frenzy like, ‘I’m about to commit myself to an institution today, I need help!’ I said, ‘What form of therapy do you do? DBT?’ " (That’s dialectical behavior therapy.) “She was like, ‘I don’t have a clinical form of therapy because I’m not a licensed therapist, honey. I thought you knew that.’ It turns out she was not a board-certified therapist. She was a f—ing life coach."

Though her circuitous problems—love, heartbreak, ghosting, getting ghosted—have become signature subjects, she says she wants to write about the good stuff, too.

“I go through so many other moments in life that are amazing, things that I could never describe," she says. “I haven’t even tried to find words for those things."

In sza’s early EPs, you can hear the suggestion of the music she’d eventually make her way to: surprising vocal deliveries and diversions, the playful intimacy, a sound that defies genre. But blogs called her R&B, the de facto genre for anyone making music who happens to be Black and a woman. It confused her. She liked Blink-182 and Radiohead, and some of Ctrl’s songs clearly had alternative-rock influences. “I don’t want to push the R&B audience away," she says. “I also don’t want to not be allowed to be who I am in a full spectrum."

“From what I saw, no matter what happened, they’re going to place her in this category," Henderson says. “So we can’t even focus on it. If you look at the first song we dropped off of Ctrl, it was ‘Drew Barrymore,’ which was more alternative than R&B."

Henderson has supported SZA’s career for more than a decade, but their creative disagreements spill onto social media. Two years before SOS came out, SZA told her fans to “ask Punch" when her next album would arrive. They sometimes think he’s holding her music hostage, or that TDE is holding her back. Sparring online ahead of an album’s release almost seems like a part of their process.

“The back-and-forth that you see publicly is because we are just different as f—. We’ve been with each other a long time, and he has a very different way of doing pretty much everything," SZA says. When she was younger, greener, she didn’t know any better, or she didn’t have the budget, or she didn’t have a preference. Now, she says, “I’m grown and I be saying no. And he’s not used to that."

Their exchanges can feel overwhelming to her. While making SOS, he drafted a tracklist that she didn’t like. “He’s my manager and I respect him, but I have emotional ties to these songs. I may not be Punch-level at arranging a sequence, but I still know what I like," she says. It was worse on Ctrl, she says, when he stopped coming to the studio and oversaw the mix without her. “It made me really angry, because it’s like you’re digging through my underwear drawer when I’m not home, and I don’t like that. And to other people it’s like, this is just music. It’s like, no, these are my personal things. These are my period panties, basically."

Henderson says it’s just part of their process. “You’ll hear about it publicly based on tweets, because it might be something that’s emotional in the moment, but then as soon as that moment passes, it’s like nothing has happened," he says.

SZA admits that he’s often right—not just about her work but her personal life, too. “There’s been boys that I dated, and he told me from the time it started, ‘He’s going to break your heart. This person’s a snake,’ " she says. “And I’d be like, ‘You’re crazy.’ And lo and behold, that person has broken my heart and turned out to do the snake shit."

He was right about “Kill Bill" and “Snooze," another SOS track that came easily enough for SZA to resent. It became the album’s second-highest-charting song after the music video, featuring Justin Bieber, dropped and Bieber guested on the song’s acoustic version.

“Justin wasn’t even in the video until the video was already being shot," SZA says. “Him and Hailey [Bieber] were randomly the first people to hit me on FaceTime after SOS dropped." At the video’s shoot, “[Bieber] showed up and he was down as f— for the whole day, and didn’t trip about nothing." The video is dreamy, with shots of SZA in love with various men, then dancing on a robot at the end. They improvised the entire thing, she says, “except for the robot. That was pre-made and pre-planned."

Those robots became a source of consternation. “The robot had cornrows, but that was my fault," she says. “Apparently in a stream-of-consciousness talk, I said they should. I probably did say that shit! But when I rolled up and that robot had cornrows, baby, I was fit to be f—ing tied."

Phoebe Bridgers witnessed SZA’s meticulous-ness in the studio while recording her verse on the SOS song “Ghost in the Machine."

“She has a straightforward creative vision, and everyone just listens to her," Bridgers says. “It seems like she’s the head of everything"—from song collaborators to music video creative.

Like so many of today’s pop stars, SZA has stans—obsessive admirers who pick apart her work and life. On YouTube, there’s more than one fan-made supercut of her sound bites, with questions raised throughout: Does she really hate cake? Were those freckles painted on?

“That shit is low-key offensive. Not low-key, it’s high-key offensive," she says. “But what am I supposed to do? Post a debunking thread? That’s crazy."

It’s reasonable to think that addressing their chatter would only magnify it. She suggests it’s part of her fans’ overfamiliarity. She is the lo-fi blockbuster performer, with fans who zoom in on her every movement. Her music is so urgent and personal, but SZA isn’t theirs to dissect.

“You would rather believe the TikTok thread. You would rather believe whatever Twitter thread; you could just google yourself and figure out. There’s clear instances when I talked about my freckles," she says. She decided to sing about getting a Brazilian butt lift on SOS’s title track because she wanted to—not to confirm someone’s conspiracy theory.

“I hear crazy shit about myself," she says. “I heard I had a facelift, I heard I had a nose job, I heard my teeth were fake. Now do I need to go out and get a nose job because you all made me feel like I need one?"

But she worries about her fans, too. “If they relate too much [to the music]," she says, “then they must be having a very hard time."

On tour with SOS, the songs feel more honest when an arena is singing them together. She wants it to feel cathartic for everyone.

“When I’m onstage I’m actually so stressed about doing a good job, I can only lock in on one fan at a time per section. But on that note, that’s good though, because I’ve been knowing people by face and name," she says. “Like, ‘Oh, I’ve seen you for four years, you’re coming backstage with me.’ "

