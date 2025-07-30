T N Manoharan, former ICAI President and Padma Shri Awardee, passes away

T N Manoharan, former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Padma Shri awardee, has passed away, ex-MP Suresh Prabhu informed on X.

His post read, Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of my very good friend Padma Shri CA. T.N. Manoharan, former President of @theica nd an esteemed member of the Board of @MahindraRise. A distinguished professional and a man of great integrity, his contributions to the nation and the profession will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti."

Manoharan reportedly died from a heart attack on Wednesday, July 30, in Mumbai, according to Dinesh Wagerah, a member of ICAI.

Expressing condolences in a post on X, Wagerah wrote, Big loss to CA fraternity. It’s saddening to know the news of the sudden and untimely passing of our beloved past president of ICAI, Padma Shri CA. T.N. Manoharan, earlier today in Mumbai following a massive heart attack. CA. Manoharan was not only a towering figure in our profession but also a true statesman of our nation."

He further added, “His wisdom, humility, and unwavering integrity inspired generations of Chartered Accountants. He was a remarkable ambassador of the profession, earning respect and admiration across the globe. His passing is an irreparable loss—not just to the professional fraternity, but to the nation at large. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace.”