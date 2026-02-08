T20 World Cup standoff: Bangladesh cricket chief in Lahore as ICC, PCB hold talks over India match boycott

Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) president Amin ul Islam arrived in Lahore on Sunday ahead of a virtual meeting involving the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and International Cricket Council (ICC) amid a deadlock over Pakistan's proposed boycott of its T20 World Cup match against India.

The BCB chief is expected to be part of the virtual discussions aimed at persuading Pakistan to reconsider its decision not to play India in the World T20 Cup clash scheduled for 15 February.

Amin ul Islam, who is also a former Test cricketer, met PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore.

Pakistan had announced its decision to boycott the India match in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were replaced by Scotland after declining to travel to India for the World Cup, citing security concerns.

Pakistan to give boycott a rethink? A India vs Pakistan cricket match is the biggest revenue earner on any given day (estimated at USD 250 million) and is commercially the biggest match for the ICC, broadcasters and the hosts. The financial impact of a a non-participation of an India vs Pakistan clash will hit everyone involved severely.

Sensing severe monetary loss, the Sri Lanka Cricket board (SLC) sent an email to the PCB to reconsider their decision to boycott the clash against India as it would also hurt the image of SLC as an organisation and the image of the tournament which Sri Lanka is co-hosting along with India.

To date, Mohsin Naqvi, has said little about Pakistan government's instructions to boycott the India match, but the dynamics have shifted after the Sri Lankan cricket board sent an email to the PCB, urging them to end the boycott, reported PTI, citing a source.

ICC CEO, Sanjog Gupta has also been to Colombo to meet with the President of the Sri Lankan board, Shammi Silva who sent the email to Naqvi to play the India match in the World Cup.

The ICC has already sought an explanation from Pakistan on how the 'Force Majeure' clause can be invoked to justify the team's refusal to play the T20 World Cup match against India after the PCB tried to wriggle out of the situation by putting the onus on its government.

PCB has approached the ICC for deliberations, as per an ICC Director, who feels that the marquee clash will eventually take place.

The ICC is currently engaging with the board in a structured manner to explore possible resolutions, with a view that interest of the game must supersede unilateral action.