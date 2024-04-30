Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: On-screen son breaks silence on Gurucharan Singh's depression rumours, ‘cannot believe’
Actor Gurucharan Singh, famous for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', has been missing since April 22. Rumors of depression refuted by co-star Samay Shah. Singh had future plans and was last seen on CCTV footage in New Delhi on April 28.
Gurucharan Singh, the former actor from the popular TV serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah went missing last week. Since April 22, Gurucharan Singh, famous for portraying the character Roshan Singh Sodhi, has been reported missing. There are also rumours on social media of the actor battling depression. In response, Samay Shah, who portrayed his on-screen son in the show, has denied these rumours.