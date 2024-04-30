Gurucharan Singh, the former actor from the popular TV serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah went missing last week. Since April 22, Gurucharan Singh, famous for portraying the character Roshan Singh Sodhi, has been reported missing. There are also rumours on social media of the actor battling depression. In response, Samay Shah, who portrayed his on-screen son in the show, has denied these rumours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Gurucharan Singh missing: CCTV footage shows ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor in Delhi's Palam| Watch While speaking to Indianexpress.com, “I still cannot believe that people are saying he was depressed. He is not that kind of a person, but then you cannot predict how human consciousness works sometimes. Whenever we spoke, he was very kind and sweet, he was keeping alright, and he would continuously check on me. I don’t think he was in depression. However, we never had the kind of conversations he would have with his parents or friends. I was like a son to him."

Also Read: ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor Gurucharan Singh known for role ‘Sodhi’ missing He also revealed that Singh had a “lot of things planned" personally as well as professionally and added he was working on a Punjabi film, as reported by the Indianexpress.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah also told the daily on his last phone call with Gurucharan Singh which was about 4-5 months back. In a one-hour conversation between them, Shah revealed that Singh motivated him.

Also Read: Mumbai Police registers case against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer "I spoke with him 4 to 5 months back over the phone. The conversation went on for an hour or more and he kept motivating me, we spoke about running with dreams. I was missing him a lot, especially as we were not working together anymore and we were reminiscing," he told Indianexpress.com. Earlier Singh's father also said that his son wasn't in a state of mental distress, however, couldn't explain the reason for his disappearance.

On April 28, CCTV footage surfaced, depicting Singh crossing a traffic intersection in New Delhi's Palam area with a backpack. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena stated, “We are looking for footage and we have even found many vital clues through technical investigation. According to the CCTV footage, he was last seen near the airport with a backpack." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Singh's missing, the President of the All Indian Cine Workers Association, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has appealed to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to expedite the actor's missing case.

