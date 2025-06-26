'Tackiest design ever': Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez's wedding invite trolled online

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, former news anchor Lauren Sánchez, are gearing up for their grand wedding in Venice, but it’s not the opulence of the ceremony that’s making headlines. Instead, it’s their wedding invitation that’s drawing flak online.

A glimpse of the invite, accessed by ABC News, has triggered widespread ridicule on social media, with many calling it “ugly,” “tacky,” and a “graphic design disaster.”

The couple, who have been together for six years, are reportedly hosting a multi-day wedding celebration, including a ceremony on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore on Friday, June 27.

The invitation, designed with a collage of butterflies, birds, feathers, and shooting stars in pastel pinks and blues, left many unimpressed. Set against a plain white backdrop, the card has become the latest internet punchline.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “That invite is atrocious. Obviously, money can’t buy taste or class."

Another user wrote, “This invitation looks like a 11-year-old made it.”

"Wow what an ugly announcement/invitation. With all the money he has they could have at least done something pretty and classy. But I guess taking into consideration what she has done to herself with all plastic surgery, botox, fillers, etc.... I'm guessing that just isn't possible," the third user wrote on X.

"Surprised that they used an ugly template invite," the fourth user commented.

"I would fire whoever did this. It’s ugly. I’m completely onboard with donating in your guests names when you have his kind of money… but how about to America? How about to homeless veterans or poor people who’ve been displaced because of illegals," the fifth user wrote.

Despite the backlash, the message inside the invitation struck a philanthropic tone. Bezos and Sánchez requested no gifts, stating that donations would instead be made on behalf of the guests to causes supporting Venice’s cultural and environmental preservation. These include UNESCO’s Venice office, CORILA (a research consortium focused on Venice’s lagoon), and other local efforts.

“This magical place has gifted us unforgettable memories. Our hope is that through these efforts and by you joining us, Venice will continue to inspire wonder for generations to come,” the invite read.

Reports suggest the celebrations will span three days, with the couple’s luxury yacht, Koru, docked in Venice playing a central role in the festivities. While official details remain under wraps, Italian authorities have confirmed that the ceremony will take place in late June.