In a significant development, the Donald Trump administration has approved the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India. After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, Donald Trump announced at a press conference that his government has approved Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India to "face justice" for the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Calling Tahawwur Rana one of the “very evil people”, Donald Trump said, “I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters [Tahawwur Rana] and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India.”

“He is going back to India to face justice,” Donald Trump announced.

India has been seeking early extradition of Tahawwur Rana, working with the US on procedural issues. The development on Tahawwur Rana's extradition comes as PM Narendra Modi visits the United States.

It was earlier reported that a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to visit USA very soon to complete the formalities for the extradition of Tahawwur Rana.

The move was learnt to be taken after the US Supreme Court's rejected a review petition filed by Tahawwur Rana challenging his extradition to India. The decision has cleared a significant legal hurdle, allowing Indian authorities to accelerate the process of bringing him to justice.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had earlier informed the Indian media that Tahawwur Rana had exhausted all his legal avenues to avert extradition to India. “…and therefore we are now in touch with US authorities to work on the logistics of his surrender to Indian authorities,” he said.

Pakistani-origin businessman Tahawwur Hussain Rana, convicted for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that claimed 164 lives, may soon be extradited to India. His co-conspirators included David Headley, who pleaded guilty and cooperated against him.