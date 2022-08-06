Home / News / Taiwan defence ministry says China simulating attack on its main island
Taiwan defence ministry says China simulating attack on its main island
09:03 AM ISTAFP
Taiwan's military said it observed multiple Chinese planes and ships operating in the Taiwan Strait on Saturday, believing them to be simulating an attack on the self-ruled democracy's main island.
Taipei's forces "detected multiple batches of Communist planes and ships conducting activities around the Taiwan Strait, some of which crossed the median line. They were judged to be conducting a simulation of an attack on Taiwan's main island," the defence ministry said in a statement.
