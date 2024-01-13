Google Doodle was released today, January 13 given Taiwan Presidential Elections 2024. This doodle covering the region of Taiwan over its visibility, shows the ballot box. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taiwan is a self-ruled island nation that boasts a vibrant democracy of over 23 million where 19.5 million people are set to vote today. The nation will elect a new president amid growing aggression by China.

Also read: China's scientific research ships threat in Indian Ocean region? What China said on US think tank report Taiwan is separated by a narrow 180-kilometer (110-mile) strait from China that has become an active geo-economic spot of aggression by Chinese armed forces over the past few years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Taiwan official seeks greater engagement with China, presidential poll front-runner William Lai says... Tsai Ing-wen was first elected in 2016 and is currently the ruler of the center-left and US-friendly ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Voting will take place from 8 am (00:00 GMT) until 4 pm (08:00 GMT) and the result is expected late on Saturday. William Lai Ching-te of the DPP is contesting against Hou Yu-ih of the conservative and Beijing-friendly Kuomintang (KMT). Ko Wen-je of the smaller Taiwan’s People Party (TPP) is another candidate contesting these elections.

Also read: Taiwan gears up for historic presidential elections amid heightened US-China tensions Lai Ching-te who is the frontrunner and Vice President has called upon the Taiwanese voters to "choose the right path" for the island nation's democratic credentials. Hou Yu-ih who is a former police chief and mayor, described Lai as a danger to Taipei-Beijing relations. Hou will contest the elections with the agenda that only political force is capable of maintaining peace with China.

Also read: ‘Ties with China must be decided by will of people,’ Taiwan president says in response to Xi's reunification claims China considers Taiwan as its territory and hence this election is of great importance because of the territory’s disputed political status. Even though the nation has been de facto independent since the 1940s, Communist-ruled China makes use of armed forces to achieve its aim of taking over the island. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: China's Army says ready to 'crush Taiwan independence' attempts of all forms' Postdoctoral Fellow at Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation in Taipei City, Sana Hashmi said, "Although China holds a central position in Taiwanese elections, there is a notable focus on domestic concerns and discontent towards the establishment for neglecting day-to-day issues. Some Taiwanese feel that an excessive emphasis on China has diverted attention from crucial aspects that directly shape their lives," reported WION.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!