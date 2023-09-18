Hello User
Taiwan says 103 Chinese warplanes detected around island

Taiwan says 103 Chinese warplanes detected around island

1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 07:48 AM IST AFP

Taiwan detects 103 Chinese warplanes and 9 vessels near its borders.

Taiwan took a jibe at the 'bully next door' China after it conducted war games

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Monday it had detected 103 Chinese warplanes around the island in a 24-hour period.

"103 PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected" between Sunday and Monday morning, the ministry said in a statement, referring to China's air force and navy.

China’s military regularly sends planes over waters south and west of Taiwan. The island’s Defense Ministry said that 40 of the planes detected Sunday and early Monday crossed the symbolic median line between Taiwan and mainland China.

Taiwan is a self-governing island that is claimed by China. China has conducted increasingly large military drills in the air and waters around Taiwan in what some see as a campaign of intimidation.

(More details awaited)

Updated: 18 Sep 2023, 07:51 AM IST
