Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to resume meetings between them in the “interest of a consciously deliberative and conflict-free governance" of the city, while appreciating that the Delhi chief minister has “started taking governance seriously".
In a letter, VK Saxena said he received several letters from Arvind Kejriwal and expressed his “appreciation for the fact that you have started taking governance in the city seriously and gotten into the intricacies of Constitutional provisions, Statutes and Acts that outline the multi-layered scheme of administration in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi".
He further stated that the provisions of governing administration in Delhi emanate out of serious deliberations in the “Constituent Assembly, State Reorganization Commission and Parliament of India, apart from having been clearly interpreted by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India on several occasions."
While inviting him for a meeting, which he said, were on hold due to Arvind Kejriwal’s preoccupation state Assembly and municipal elections, VK Saxena said, “While the same are amply clear for any practitioner of Statecraft, lawyer, scholar as indeed a common citizen concerned with it, for the sake of ample clarity, I would like to invite you for a meeting where we could discuss issues threadbare."
VK Saxena said since the elections are over, “it will be in the fitness of things that such meetings are resumed in the interest of consciously deliberative and conflict-free governance of the city, in the interest of its people."
