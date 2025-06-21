As job freeze grips India, mid-level managers feel the chill
Summary
India's corporate sector is experiencing a significant hiring slowdown, affecting mid-level managers and driven by geopolitical crises and business realignment amid AI's impact. Hiring mandates have dropped by 18-20% across many sectors, with overall unemployment rising to 5.6%.
From boardrooms to back offices, India Inc. is hitting the brakes on hiring. This time, it’s not just about IT—mid-level managers are feeling the freeze, while top roles remain the only sure bet.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story