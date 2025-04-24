Taliban condemns terror attack in Pahalgam, says it ‘weakens regional security efforts’

Afghanistan's Taliban has condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, saying such incidents undermine efforts to ensure regional security and stability.

Livemint
Updated24 Apr 2025, 06:52 AM IST
The site in Pahalgam on Wednesday where terrorists killed 26 people
The site in Pahalgam on Wednesday where terrorists killed 26 people(HT_PRINT)

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan condemned the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, stating that such incidents disrupt efforts to maintain regional security and stability. In a statement, Taliban also expressed condolences to the families who were victim of the Paalgam terror attack.

The Taliban-ruled Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan categorically condemns the recent attack on tourists in the Pahalgam region of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses condolences to the bereaved families.”

Abdul Qahar Balkhi said “such incidents undermine efforts to ensure regional security and stability.”

This is a breaking news report, more details are being added

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsTaliban condemns terror attack in Pahalgam, says it ‘weakens regional security efforts’
MoreLess
First Published:24 Apr 2025, 06:24 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.