Taliban condemns terror attack in Pahalgam, says it ‘weakens regional security efforts’

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan condemned the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, stating that such incidents disrupt efforts to maintain regional security and stability. In a statement, Taliban also expressed condolences to the families who were victim of the Paalgam terror attack.

The Taliban-ruled Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan categorically condemns the recent attack on tourists in the Pahalgam region of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses condolences to the bereaved families.”

Abdul Qahar Balkhi said “such incidents undermine efforts to ensure regional security and stability.”