Taliban justifies women education ban amid criticism, say ‘no oposition’3 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 08:06 PM IST
Taliban said it wants to develop a system according to the Islamic Sharia law and the values of Afghanistan
Taliban said it wants to develop a system according to the Islamic Sharia law and the values of Afghanistan
The Taliban-appointed Acting Minister of Higher Education of Afghanistan Nida Mohammad Nadim said there is no opposition to the barring of women from university education in the country. This comes at a time when the Taliban is attracting criticism over the matter from around the world, Khaama Press reported.