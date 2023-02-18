Taliban publicly lashes 11 including 2 women in Afghanistan's Badakhshan
They were lashed by the Taliban in front of a huge crowd in northern Badakhshan province allegedly for ‘moral crimes and adultery’
The Supreme Court of Taliban has said that 11 people including two women were on Friday publicly lashed at a sports ground in Faizabad in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, Afghanistan-based news agency Khaama Press reported.
