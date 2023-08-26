Taliban-ruled Afghanistan ranks second worldwide in internally displaced population2 min read 26 Aug 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Afghanistan hosts 6.55 million IDPs, making it the second country with the highest count of displaced individuals after Syria. The report also sounded an alert about the potential escalation of global displacement within the next three decades.
The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in a recent report noted that Afghanistan is presently hosting a6.55 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), positioning it as the second country with the highest count of displaced individuals, following Syria, reported TOLO News.