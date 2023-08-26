Afghanistan hosts 6.55 million IDPs, making it the second country with the highest count of displaced individuals after Syria. The report also sounded an alert about the potential escalation of global displacement within the next three decades.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in a recent report noted that Afghanistan is presently hosting a6.55 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), positioning it as the second country with the highest count of displaced individuals, following Syria, reported TOLO News.

The report noted that as of December 31, 2022, the ongoing conflicts and violence within the country have led to an internal displacement of more than 4.39 million individuals. Additionally, around 2.16 million people have been displaced due to various disasters occurring in Afghanistan.

Furthermore, the report also sounded an alert about the potential escalation of global displacement within the next three decades.

Malik Khan, who moved to Kabul from Laghman province a few years ago due to conflict said, "Our main issue is that there is no assistance for internally displaced people, and in the last two years, the only assistance we have received has been 50 kg of oil and 5 kg of peas."

However, certain other displaced individuals have appealed to both the Taliban and humanitarian organizations for assistance.

Another displaced person, Maryam, said, "We ask the Islamic Emirate to give us shelter and help us. We accept it if it gives us the same place and we don't have a clinic."

"We came here to do something and provide shelter to our children. We have a water problem, we have an electricity problem, and our children do not attend school. We moved here from Mazar, where there was no job," said Hayatullah, displaced from Balkh province.

In addition, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) previously documented a significant increase in the count of individuals who have been displaced within Afghanistan. This entity approximated that the total number of people within the country who have been internally displaced is approximately six million.

Earlier on July 30, US envoys for Afghanistan Thomas West and Rina Amri have once again called for an inclusive government in Kabul which, at present is under Taliban rule, TOLO news reported. Since the Taliban seized power, it has curtailed women's rights in the nation.

Thomas West, a US special envoy, and Rina Amiri, a US special envoy for Afghan women, girls, and human rights, met with representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan in Astana two days prior to the Doha summit to discuss Afghanistan.

