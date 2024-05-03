Talking More — But Saying Less — About Rates Looks Smart
Australia’s central bank has jettisoned forward guidance, long a pillar of global policy. Given how unpredictable inflation is, the tactic could pay off.
It's the policy habit that's proving tough to kick. Despite easy caricatures of central bankers as cautious and dry folks, they have developed a tendency to overshare. Forecasts and deliberations, once the stuff of secrets, now fill the airwaves. Steering economies is as much about what you say as what you do. If ever there was a time to seriously question the wisdom of this philosophy, it's now.