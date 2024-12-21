Tamannaah Bhatia's fame pounced to another level this year following her successful releases. From 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar', ‘Aakhri Sach’ to 'Aranmanai 4,' the year was a roller coaster ride for the 35-year-old actress. 'Aaj Ki Raat' and ‘Kaavaalaa’ were Tamannaah Bhatia's two major hit songs which became a sensation in 2024. Besides this, she has been a part of the 'Dabangg' tour with Salman Khan.

Notably, her net worth shot up from ₹111 crore in 2023 to ₹120 crore in 2024, marking around ₹10 crore rise.

Tamannaah owns a house in Mumbai's Versova, on the 14th floor of the Bayview Apartment. Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actress mortgaged three apartments in Mumbai for ₹7.84 crore, according to Propstack. These properties are located in Lokhandwala, Andheri West, and together they cover a total area of 2,595 sq. ft. She also paid ₹4.7 lakh in stamp duty.

In addition to her real estate, Tamannaah owns several luxury cars, including a BMW 320i valued at ₹43.50 lakh and a Mercedes-Benz GLE priced at ₹1.02 crore. Her car collection also features a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport worth ₹29.96 lakh and a Land Rover Range Rover Discovery Sport, priced at ₹75.59 lakh.