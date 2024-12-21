Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Tamannaah Bhatia's wealth takes an upswing, from 120 crore net worth to luxury homes - All to know on her birthday

Tamannaah Bhatia's wealth takes an upswing, from ₹120 crore net worth to luxury homes - All to know on her birthday

Written By Fareha Naaz

Tamannaah Bhatia's popularity soared in 2024 with hits like 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' and 'Aakhri Sach'. Her net worth increased to 120 crore. Let's have a look at her valuable properties and luxury cars here.

Tamannaah Bhatia enjoyed a successful year, with major releases and hit songs.

Tamannaah Bhatia's fame pounced to another level this year following her successful releases. From 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar', ‘Aakhri Sach’ to 'Aranmanai 4,' the year was a roller coaster ride for the 35-year-old actress. 'Aaj Ki Raat' and ‘Kaavaalaa’ were Tamannaah Bhatia's two major hit songs which became a sensation in 2024. Besides this, she has been a part of the 'Dabangg' tour with Salman Khan.

Notably, her net worth shot up from 111 crore in 2023 to 120 crore in 2024, marking around 10 crore rise.

Tamannaah owns a house in Mumbai's Versova, on the 14th floor of the Bayview Apartment. Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actress mortgaged three apartments in Mumbai for 7.84 crore, according to Propstack. These properties are located in Lokhandwala, Andheri West, and together they cover a total area of 2,595 sq. ft. She also paid 4.7 lakh in stamp duty.

In addition to her real estate, Tamannaah owns several luxury cars, including a BMW 320i valued at 43.50 lakh and a Mercedes-Benz GLE priced at 1.02 crore. Her car collection also features a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport worth 29.96 lakh and a Land Rover Range Rover Discovery Sport, priced at 75.59 lakh.

It is speculated that Tamannaah will tie the knot with Vijay Varma in the coming year, as per media reports.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.