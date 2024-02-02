Tamil actor Vijay on February 2 announced his entry into politics ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The actor named his party Tamilaga Vetri Kazham and said that his party would not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but he will contest the 2026 Assembly polls.

In a statement, Vijay said, “We are not going to contest the 2024 elections and we are not going to support any party. We have made this decision for General and Executive Council Meeting."

"2026 is our goal. After getting altricial from ECI and after 2024 Lok Sabha elections we will be deciding upon the symbol, flag, ideologies, policies, meet and greet with people and the proper beginning of our political jour way will begin. We are not contesting in the 2024 elections and we will not be supporting any of the party that is contesting," the statement added.

View Full Image Tamil actor Vijay announces political party ahead of Lok Sabha elections

In the statement, he further said, “Currently our party has applied for registration keeping in mind the time required for the work… Politics is not a hobby for me; It is my deepest passion and I want to devote myself fully to it."

Thalapathy Vijay who is known for his performances 'Theri', 'Master', 'Bigil', 'Beast' 'Puli', 'Thuppakki', 'Mersal', and 'Kaththi' was last seen in action film 'Leo' which also starred Sanjay Dutt.

Speaking on his films, he added, “On my behalf, I have already agreed to complete another film related duties without disturbing the party work and fully engage in politics for the service of the people. I consider that as my debt of gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu."