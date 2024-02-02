Tamil actor Vijay announces political party ahead of Lok Sabha elections, names it 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam'
Tamilaga Vetri Kazham will not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections or support any party, says Vijay.
Tamil actor Vijay on February 2 announced his entry into politics ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The actor named his party Tamilaga Vetri Kazham and said that his party would not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but he will contest the 2026 Assembly polls.
“To my best, the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam has been doing a lot of public welfare activities for the past many years. But a lot of political changes cannot be made only through a non-profit organisation, a political power is needed. You all know the current political scenario. Wrongful administration and corrupt politics is on one hand, on the other hand discriminative and fascist politics to divide our people. On two sides obstacles have been placed for our development and unity."
The announcement prompted spontaneous celebrations from his fans.
"All are carving for good politics especially Tamil Nadu each people are carving for Selfless, truthful Politics with foresight and non corrupt government without caste - religion differences and with good administration. Very importantly, that Politics would be based on our Indian Constitution to apt with Tamil Nadu State rights and will be based on this soil 'By Birth all are same' ideology," the statement added.
"After my father and mother, the Tamil people are the ones who have given me everything including my name, fame and money. And I have been waiting to give it back to them for a long time Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam will be the party led by me. Our party leaders have gone to Delhi to register the party in the ECI We have already written and submitted the bylaws and the structure of the party," the statement read further.
Vijay's foray into Tamil Nadu politics will mark another high-profile entry from cinema after the likes of Kamal Haasan, MG Ramachandran, Sivaji Ganesan, etc.
(With agency inputs)
