Tamil Nadu bus strike enters Day 2: Here's why transport workers are protesting
Despite the strike, the state Transport Department has said that normal bus services are being run in Chennai city and across the State.
The indefinite bus strike called by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) across the state entered its second day today i.e. on 10 January. A report by The Hindu has stated that despite the strike, the state Transport Department has said that normal bus services are being run in Chennai city and across the State. Citing a senior official, the report further said that since today morning, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) in Chennai operated 3,177 buses which is slightly below its usual 3,233 buses. Earlier on Tuesday too, about 95 per cent of buses in the state were being operated amid the strike call given by various transport unions, officials said as reported by PTI.
Earlier, Tamil Nadu Transport Minister SS Sivasankar had said that the strike is politically motivated by AIADMK and requested all workers to ply the buses. A statement from LPF Secretary and MP Shanmugam read, "LPF also has the same demands. The DMK government is fulfilling each demand one by one. By keeping the goodwill of the public in mind and also to break the AIADMK political motivation, it is being requested to run all the buses normally."
(With inputs from ANI)
