Tamil Nadu: Chennai schools, colleges shut today; IMD predicts heavy rains till 9 Dec. 10 points
Cyclone Michaung: The cyclone brought life to a standstill in the several districts of Tamil Nadu. It made landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast near Bapatla on Tuesday afternoon, accompanied by intense rain and wind speeds up to 100 kmph, causing widespread devastation.
Cyclone Michaung which made landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast near Bapatla on Tuesday afternoon, accompanied by intense rain and wind speeds up to 100 kmph, caused widespread devastation and affecting more than two crore people. The storm also claimed over a dozen lives. Thousands of ground-floor homes and vehicles remained submerged. In Andhra Pradesh, the cyclone wreaked havoc on thousands of acres of standing crops, primarily paddy. Around 10,000 people were evacuated.
7. Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday gave an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha seeking discussion on the current condition of Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu as the state witnessed damages due to the effect of Cyclone Michaung. He demanded that the Lower House should initiate a discussion on the damage assessment for the Southern state and demanded that it direct the Centre to release a minimum of ₹5100 crore to facilitate comprehensive and effective relief efforts.
8. Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that PM Modi directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to release in advance the Central share of the second instalment of SDRF of ₹493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and ₹450 crore to Tamil Nadu.
9. Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday said its dealers have initiated various measures for customers in the Cyclone-hit regions of Chennai and Andhra Pradesh. The company, in association with its dealer partners, have set up special emergency helpline numbers and designated personnel for extending immediate assistance to customers in need, the automaker said in a statement.
10. The Tamil Nadu IAS Officers' Association has stepped forward to bolster relief efforts in Chennai after Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc across the state capital. The association demonstrated its commitment to supporting the state government in the ongoing relief operations by contributing a day's salary of its members to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, an official release stated.
(With ANI, PTI inputs)
