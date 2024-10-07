Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin condoles demise of 5 people during IAF air show in Chennai, announces ex-gratia of 5 lakhs

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin says arrangements were provided as per IAF demand and stampede was averted

Published7 Oct 2024, 04:14 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.(PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday expressed condolences on the deaths of 5 people during an air show by Indian Air Force at Marina Beach in Chennai.

He also announced an ex-gratia of 5 lakh to each victim’s family members from Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

In a statement, CM Stalin said: “I was in pain and grief knowing that 5 deaths occurred due to excess heat and other medical reasons. Condolences to the victims' families and relatives. An ex gratia of 5 lakhs each would be given from Chief Minister's Relief Fund.”

Also Read | Chennai Air Show Tragedy Live: Chennai mayor says ’heat is the cause of deaths’

He also said: “Arrangements were made to conduct IAF Air Show in Chennai Marina. Facilities and administration assistance was provided as per IAF requirement and demand. Arrangements were made to provide one great event to people of Chennai with the coordination of Fire and Rescue Department, Police Department, Chennai Corporation and Health Department. Because of this stampede was averted.”

Five people lost their lives due to heat stroke at an Indian Air Force (IAF) show in Chennai on Sunday.

The air show was organised to celebrate the IAF’s 92nd anniversary.

The trouble started when the massive crowd tried to leave the venue all at once, causing a stampede-like situation. Some desperate attendees also broke through barricades.

Also Read | Dehydration, suffocation– what led to Chennai Air Show tragedy?

"Due to unexpected overcrowding, public suffered after the event in reaching their vehicles and accessing public transport. Next time, we would focus more and arrangements would be done when similar big events are planned," the chief minister further said.

“Five people died, all 5 deaths were due to high temperature. A total of 102 people were affected by the soaring heat, with 93 initially requiring hospitalization. 5 people were brought in dead, 2 at Omandurar General Hospital, 2 at Royapet General Hosital, and 1 at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital,” Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said earlier in the day.

“Fortunately, the situation has improved, with only 7 remaining inpatients as of now. 4 at Omandurar Hospital, 2 at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, and 1 at Royapet Hospital,” Subramanian added.

