Home / News / Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin tests positive for Covid

1 min read . 06:05 PM ISTLivemint

  • Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has tested positive for Covid-19, he announced on Twitter

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for Covid-19. MK Stalin said he was feeling tired and got himself tested for Covid-19, which came back positive.

MK Stalin also urged all to "wear masks, get vaccinated and stay safe".

India on Tuesday logged 13,615 new coronavirus infections while the active cases rose to 1,31,043, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

As the fresh tally was updated, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,36,52,944 and the death toll climbed to 5,25,474 with 20 new fatalities.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

