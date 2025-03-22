MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief, on Saturday, March 22, invited Chief Ministers and political leaders for first meeting of states over delimitation. Suggesting that it marks the beginning of a movement, Tamil Nadu CM said that the event strives to focus on safeguarding federal structure through fair delimitation.

In a social media post on X, MK Stalin said, “Today will be etched in history as the day when states that have contributed to our nation’s development came together to safeguard its federal structure by ensuring #FairDelimitation.”

He added, “I warmly welcome all Chief Ministers and political leaders to this meeting, united in our commitment to #FairDelimitation.”

As per a recent update, MK Stalin leads 7-state, 14-party forum for Fair Delimitation.

To participate in the meeting, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, PTI reported. Other dignitaries participating in the event include working president of Shiromani Akali Dal Balwinder Singh Bhunder, and general secretary of Indian Union Muslim League Kerala P M A Salam.

Check full list of participants below:

Full list of ‘Fair Delimitation’ participants.

On Friday, M K Stalin suggested that the event was more than a meeting, which will shape the future of the country to achieve fair delimitation. On March 5, DMK chief convened a meeting in which around 58 parties participated during which he said that the 1971 population should be the basis for delimitation of Lok Sabha seats for 30 years from 2026 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make an assurance in the Parliament.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin convenes ‘Fair Delimitation’ meeting.

Meanwhile, BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai labelled the meeting on delimitation as a "delusional drama" and in a post on X stated, "While TN CM Thiru @mkstalin orchestrates his delusional drama on Delimitation, we hope he will play this speech of DMK Minister Thiru TM Anbarasan to his I.N.D.I. Alliance partners. It's as if the DMK Ministers have made a collective decision to insult and abuse our brothers and sisters of northern India."