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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay gives 5-year age relaxation for govt jobs: New category-wise Group I, II age limits explained

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay ordered a five-year age relaxation for government jobs, and it will be effective for five years.

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Published1 Nov 2026, 12:09 PM IST
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Chennai, Oct 29 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay chairs the 3rd cabinet meeting at the Secretariat, in Chennai on Thursday. (@TNDIPRNEWS X/ANI Photo)
Chennai, Oct 29 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay chairs the 3rd cabinet meeting at the Secretariat, in Chennai on Thursday. (@TNDIPRNEWS X/ANI Photo)(@TNDIPRNEWS X)
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Friday ordered a five-year age relaxation for government jobs, and it will be effective for five years.

According to the government's official release, the chief minister ordered the relaxation in response to representations from government job aspirants seeking additional time to compete for government positions,, news agency PTI reported.

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"The age relaxation will be over and above the extant norms that govern age relaxations," the release added.

What's the age limit for different and different categories now:

The current age limit for Group I services is 32 for general category candidatesa nd 37 for reserved category candidates. With the five-year age relaxation announced now, their age limits will be 37 and 42, respectively.

For the same Group I services, the current age limit for differently abled (general category) candidates is 42, and for differently abled (reserved categories) candidates, it is 47. After the age relaxation, these age limits will be 47 and 52, respectively, the release said.

For Group II and IIA services, currently, reserved category candidates have no age limit; for the general category, the age limit is 30 and for differently abled (general category), the current age limit is 40. After the relaxation, these age limits will be 35 and 45. respectively, the release further added.

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Here is the comparison table showing the upper age limits before and after the 5-year age relaxation for Group I and Group II/IIa services:

Service CategoryCandidate CategoryAge Limit Before RelaxationAge Limit After Relaxation
Group I ServicesGeneral Category3237
Group I ServicesReserved Categories3742
Group I ServicesDifferently Abled (General Category)4247
Group I ServicesDifferently Abled (Reserved Categories)4752
Group II & IIa ServicesGeneral Category3035
Group II & IIa ServicesDifferently Abled (General Category)4045
Group II & IIa ServicesReserved CategoriesNo age limitNo age limit


The release presented these scenarios as examples of how age relaxation will be applied beyond the existing age limit for each group andsocial category. It implies, for other groups and categories, same pattern applies.

(With inputs from PTI)

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