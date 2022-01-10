This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tamil Nadu government on Monday decided to extend the COVID restrictions in the state till January 31 amid a massive rise in Omicron cases. The night curfew will continue in the state till 31 January. It will remain effective from 10 pm to 5am from Mondays to Saturdays. Meanwhile, a total lockdown will be in force on 16 January (Sunday). Essential services will be allowed to function.
Also, people will not be allowed to enter places of worship between January 14 and January 18. Special inter-district buses for Pongal to run at 75% capacity. the state government directive said.