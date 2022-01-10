Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tamil Nadu Covid restrictions extended till 31 Jan; full lockdown on Sunday, night curfew to continue

Tamil Nadu Covid restrictions extended till 31 Jan; full lockdown on Sunday, night curfew to continue

People will not to be allowed in all places of worship between January 14 and January 18
1 min read . 09:16 PM IST Livemint

  • The night curfew will continue in the state till 31 January. It will remain effective from 10 pm to 5am. 
  • Meanwhile, a total lockdown is to remain in force on 16 January (Sunday). 

Tamil Nadu government on Monday decided to extend the COVID restrictions in the state till January 31 amid a massive rise in Omicron cases. The night curfew will continue in the state till 31 January. It will remain effective from 10 pm to 5am from Mondays to Saturdays. Meanwhile, a total lockdown will be in force on 16 January (Sunday). Essential services will be allowed to function.

Also, people will not be allowed to enter places of worship between January 14 and January 18. Special inter-district buses for Pongal to run at 75% capacity. the state government directive said. 

Tamil Nadu reported 12,895 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, informed the State health department on Sunday.

With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 28,00,286 including 51,335 active cases at present.

A total of 12 people have succumbed to coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 36,855.

