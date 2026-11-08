Tamil Nadu extends crop loan waiver by one month ahead of Diwali; eligible farmers to get relief of up to ₹75,000

The TVK government, led by C Joseph Vijay, on Saturday announced that it has extended its crop loan waiver scheme by one month, bringing cheer to Tamil Nadu's farming community a day ahead of Diwali.

According to a government order, the state has sanctioned an additional ₹2,842.77 crore for the scheme, extending relief of up to ₹75,000 to eligible farmers who took crop loans from cooperative societies between May 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, The New Indian Express reported.

Advertisement

The previous cut-off for eligible crop loans was February 28, 2026. The state has now extended this period by a month to March 31, 2026, while also removing the earlier distinction in waiver limits for borrowers with larger loans.

What changes for farmers? Under the revised scheme, eligible farmers who have borrowed up to ₹75,000 will receive a waiver of the entire loan amount. Meanwhile those with loans exceeding ₹75,000 will be eligible for a waiver of up to ₹75,000.

The government estimates that crop loans amounting to ₹8,312.21 crore taken by approximately 13.25 lakh farmers will qualify under the revised classification.

Under the earlier provision, farmers with crop loans exceeding ₹1 lakh were eligible for a waiver of only up to ₹35,000.

Advertisement

Scheme covers repaid loans The expanded scheme also covers farmers who have already repaid their loans, providing relief through reimbursement of eligible interest payments.

It also extends benefits to farmers who have taken multiple crop loans, whether individually or through different members of the same family, as well as pensioners who obtained crop loans and have a monthly pension of ₹10,000.

How much is govt spending on this scheme? The total estimated expenditure on the expanded scheme is ₹9,062.83 crore.

The government order said that ₹6,220.056 crore has already been released and authorised the release of the balance ₹2,842.774 crore, comprising ₹2,562.774 crore towards principal and ₹280 crore towards interest.

Also Read | Diwali 2026: 5 ways to avoid fake loan app fraud and online scams today

The scheme was first revised on June 16, providing a full waiver for eligible loans of up to ₹75,000 and a waiver of ₹35,000 for loans exceeding that amount.

Advertisement

Later, on August 17, the state's Chief Minister Vijay announced a higher waiver of up to ₹75,000 for farmers with loans ranging from ₹75,000 to ₹1 lakh.

According to the news report, several farmers’ organisations across the state has welcomed the extension but urged the government to fulfil its election promise of a full waiver. They sought relief for farmers who had borrowed before 2025 and those who had already repaid their loans, besides the declaration of Cauvery delta districts as drought-affected.

Who are eligible for the scheme? To be eligible for receiving the crop loan waiver benefits, a Tamil Nadu resident must fulfill the following requirements:

Eligible lenders: Borrowers must have taken short-term crop loans through state cooperative institutions, including cooperative banks and primary agricultural cooperative credit societies.

Borrowers must have taken short-term crop loans through state cooperative institutions, including cooperative banks and primary agricultural cooperative credit societies. Timeframe: Loans must have been disbursed within the specific window of May 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

Loans must have been disbursed within the specific window of May 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026. Inclusions: The framework extends to multi-borrowing accounts (per individual or family) and pensioners drawing under ₹ 10,000 monthly.

The framework extends to multi-borrowing accounts (per individual or family) and pensioners drawing under 10,000 monthly. Repayment status: Farmers who settled their loans in full before the scheme was announced, remain eligible for benefits under the scheme.

Advertisement

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer