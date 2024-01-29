Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi alleges corruption in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme: 'Shocked to see…'
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi alleged administrative apathy and corruption in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme in Nagapattinam district.
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, on January 29, alleged that eligible beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme were unable to claim benefits citing administrative indifference and suspected corruption as the reasons.
Governor RN Ravi met Thiru G. Palanivel, the only survivor of 1968 massacre, during his visit. In another post on X he expressed dismay at the pervasive poverty in these villages and stated, “ Shocked to see the abject poverty all along the villages. One wonders how long these unfortunate brothers and sisters have to wait for social and economic justice."
Also read: Global Investors Meet: Tamil Nadu signs $4.4 billion investment deals with Tata Electronics, Pegatron, Hyundai Motors
Governor Ravi also visited the Velankanni Church during his tour.
Also read: ‘Tamil Nadu has vibrant coastline’, PM Modi dedicates development projects worth over ₹20,000 crore | Top 10 updates
Earlier, the governor's statement at an event that marked Netaji Subash Chandra Bose' 127th birth anniversary became centre of controversy. He delivered his speech at Anna University on January 23 where he said: “India's national freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi became a non-event after 1942 and if Netaji had not been there, India would not have become free in 1947."
Also read: Supreme Court notice to Tamil Nadu for 'banning' Ram Mandir telecast: 'This is a homogenous society'
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri slammed RN Ravi for his remarks and said that he (Ravi) had belittled Mahatma Gandhi with a grudge.
Also read: MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu govt 'banned' live telecast of Ayodhya Ram mandir consecration: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
The governor later clarified that 'an erroneous impression' has been created by his statement. He said, "What I have said are facts based on primary documents. I did not mean any disrespect to Mahatma Gandhi whose teachings have been the guiding light of my life." In his defence RN Ravi said that the revolts of the Royal Indian Navy and Air Force in February 1946 accelerated the pace and process of independence in 1947 both of which were inspired by Netaji.
(With inputs from ANI)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!