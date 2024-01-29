Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, on January 29, alleged that eligible beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme were unable to claim benefits citing administrative indifference and suspected corruption as the reasons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He claimed that villagers of Nagapattinam district were unable to claim benefits assured by the scheme following his visit to Keezhvenmani village. RN Ravi also visited Nambyar Nagar inhabited by fishermen and Jeeva Nagar by Scheduled Castes. He said, “It is tragic that the deserving poor villagers of Nagapattinam district are not able to get the benefit of PM Awas Yojana due to administrative apathy and alleged corruption." In this village of Nagapattinam district, more than 40 agricultural labourers were burnt alive by a landlord five decades ago in 1968.

Also read: Supreme Court asks Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi to meet with CM Stalin to 'resolve impasse' over Bills Tamil Nadu Governor in a social media post of X (formerly Twitter) noted to the stark contrast between the high cost concrete memorial with thatched shacks of the poor in Keezhvenmani village. He stated, "A humongous high cost concrete structure in Keezhvenmani village as a memorial, to commemorate the massacred 44 poor labourers, in the midst of thatched shacks of the poor all around by a political party that claims to champion the proletariat is not only ironical but a mocking insult to the martyrs and the poor." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Governor RN Ravi met Thiru G. Palanivel, the only survivor of 1968 massacre, during his visit. In another post on X he expressed dismay at the pervasive poverty in these villages and stated, “ Shocked to see the abject poverty all along the villages. One wonders how long these unfortunate brothers and sisters have to wait for social and economic justice."

Governor Ravi also visited the Velankanni Church during his tour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, the governor's statement at an event that marked Netaji Subash Chandra Bose' 127th birth anniversary became centre of controversy. He delivered his speech at Anna University on January 23 where he said: “India's national freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi became a non-event after 1942 and if Netaji had not been there, India would not have become free in 1947."

Also read: Supreme Court notice to Tamil Nadu for 'banning' Ram Mandir telecast: 'This is a homogenous society' Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri slammed RN Ravi for his remarks and said that he (Ravi) had belittled Mahatma Gandhi with a grudge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu govt 'banned' live telecast of Ayodhya Ram mandir consecration: FM Nirmala Sitharaman The governor later clarified that 'an erroneous impression' has been created by his statement. He said, "What I have said are facts based on primary documents. I did not mean any disrespect to Mahatma Gandhi whose teachings have been the guiding light of my life." In his defence RN Ravi said that the revolts of the Royal Indian Navy and Air Force in February 1946 accelerated the pace and process of independence in 1947 both of which were inspired by Netaji.

(With inputs from ANI)

