Tamil Nadu Guv agrees on bill to ban online gambling, regulate online games

Tamil Nadu Guv agrees on bill to ban online gambling, regulate online games1 min read . 07:54 PM IST
- The Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Friday agreed to the bill to ban online gambling and regulate online games in the state
The Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Friday agreed to the bill to ban online gambling and regulate online games in the state.
The Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Friday agreed to the bill to ban online gambling and regulate online games in the state.
The Tamil Nadu Council of Ministers had earlier approved an Ordinance prohibiting online gambling during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin.
The Tamil Nadu Council of Ministers had earlier approved an Ordinance prohibiting online gambling during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin.
The Governor's approval was taken after the Council of Ministers approved the bill to ban online gambling. Governor RN Ravi gave assent to the bill on Friday.
The Governor's approval was taken after the Council of Ministers approved the bill to ban online gambling. Governor RN Ravi gave assent to the bill on Friday.
This is the second attempt by the Tamil Nadu government to bring in legislation against online gambling in the state.
This is the second attempt by the Tamil Nadu government to bring in legislation against online gambling in the state.
An ordinance promoted by the former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) regime in February 2021 was struck down by the Madras high court.
An ordinance promoted by the former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) regime in February 2021 was struck down by the Madras high court.
In June 2022, as incidents of suicides by people who lost their earnings in online gambling increased, the Tamil Nadu government constituted a panel to advise on a fresh law on online gambling.
In June 2022, as incidents of suicides by people who lost their earnings in online gambling increased, the Tamil Nadu government constituted a panel to advise on a fresh law on online gambling.
On June 27, the panel submitted its report and recommended a ban on online gambling.
On June 27, the panel submitted its report and recommended a ban on online gambling.