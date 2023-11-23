Heavy rain batters Tamil Nadu, schools shut; orange alert in parts of Kerala

Heavy rains continue to lash several parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of heavy rains in isolated places in Kerala until November 24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In view of the heavy rains prediction, the Tamil Nadu government has issued an order to close all government and private schools today in Thirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Viruthunagar, Pudhukottai, Niligiri districts.

The IMD had issued a red alert for Pathanamthitta district of Kerala state on November 22. Pathanamthitta Collector, A Shibu, issued an order prohibiting night travel between 7.00 pm to 6.00 am and tourist activities like kayaking and boating in the hilly areas of Pathanamthitta district from until November 24.

The order was issued in view of the possibility of heavy continuous rainfall such as localised small floods, mudslides and landslides.

Sabarimala pilgrims have been advised to remain vigilant and cautious especially at night in view of the red alert issued in the district.

An orange alert was also issued in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram and Idukki for November 23. The heavy rains led to the flooding of many roads and hilly areas of Thiruvananthapuram district. The IMD also issued a yellow alert in all the remaining districts, except the Kannur and Kasaragod districts of Kerala.

The weather department also predicted cyclonic circulations over Tamil Nadu may cause moderate to medium rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning in Kerala over the next five days.

According to IMD press release, thunderstorms along with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts of the state may take place today.

Puducherry and Karaikal regions also witnessed heavy rainfall the previous day. The territorial government declared a holiday for schools on Wednesday in view of the situation.

(With inputs from PTI)

