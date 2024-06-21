Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: ‘AIADMK members’ eviction revoked,’ LoP Palaniswami demands CM Stalin’s resignation

AIADMK members in the Tamil Nadu Assembly were collectively evicted on Friday after the main opposition party attempted to raise the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy issue during Question Hour.

However, Chief Minister M K Stalin promptly appealed to the Speaker, and the ruling was withdrawn shortly thereafter.

Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami had earlier said the party wanted to raise the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that has left “50 people dead,” but was denied permission. He described the eviction as a “murder of democracy.”

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Heavy Police presence on the premises of State Assembly in Chennai. Chaos ensued both inside and outside the Assembly as AIADMK raised the issues of Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.



Speaker M Appavu said the AIADMK members wanted to raise an issue during the Question Hour, which was against the House rules, PTI reported. “Members were free to raise matters during the Zero Hour, only after the completion of Question Hour,” he added.

As the AIADMK members were unrelenting in their demands, the Speaker ordered their eviction and ruled that the opposition party legislators could not attend the proceedings for the day.

Later, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin spoke on the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in the State Assembly. Stalin said, “On June 19, the day before yesterday, in Kallakurichi, 47 people consumed methanol mixed with poisonous illicit liquor and died. It is painful. Kallakurichi District Collector has been transferred. Kallakurichi SP has been suspended. Other concerned police officials were also suspended. The case has been transferred to CBCID. We are taking all required measures effectively to curb the drug menace, which affects future generations the worst.”

Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin speaks on Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, in State Assembly.



Addressing the media outside the House, Palaniswami said he wanted to flag the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss flayed the CB-CID probe as an eyewash and urged the CM to take up responsibility.



“According to me the CB-CID investigation announcement by the state government is just an eye wash. Chief Minister must take responsibility. Ministers E. V. Velu and S. Muthusamy must be sacked. Two MLAs in this area must be arrested immediately. Sankarapuram MLA Udayasuriyan has a background in illicit liquor sales, and he safeguards the persons involved in this illicit liquor.”

“This is a huge loss to Tamil Nadu and shameful for the state. In particular, it's a huge shame for Tamil Nadu Government. Everyone knows that illicit liquor is sold here in this area but no action was taken. What's the punishment for those officials who failed to curtail this illicit liquor?”

Later, Chief Minister Stalin appealed to the Speaker to allow the members of the main opposition to participate in the proceedings, which Speaker Appavu duly accepted. He asked the AIADMK MLAs to return to the Assembly.

The opposition party MLAs, including former Chief Minister Palaniswami, attended the Assembly wearing black shirts as a mark of protest.