The Madras High Court on 21 December sentenced Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy to 3 years of simple imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case.

Moreover, the high court has also imposed a fine of ₹50 lakhs each on K Ponmudy and his wife. The sentence has been suspended for 30 days for Ponmudy as he is currently holding the Higher Education department portfolio.

Justice G Jayachandran also sentenced Ponmudy's wife P Visalakshi to three years in jail. The judge also imposed a fine of ₹50 lakh each on Ponmudy and his wife.

The HC had already convicted the minister and his wife in the case and pronounced the sentence today.

Senior counsel N R Ellango, appearing for the accused, prayed the court to grant leave to enable them to file Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court and also to suspend the sentence.

The judge granted leave for 30 days and also suspended the sentence for 30 days.

On completion of the duration of suspension, they have to surrender before the trial court in Villupuram, the judge added.

Legal experts said Ponmudy, following his conviction and prison term, stands disqualified from the post of MLA and he also loses the post of Minister.

(More details awaited)

