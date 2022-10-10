Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2022: Round 1 allotment result declared at tnmedicalselection.net

Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2022: Round 1 allotment result declared at tnmedicalselection.net

1 min read . 02:39 PM ISTLivemint

  • Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment result have been announced at tnmedicalselection.net

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tamil Nadu has announced the Tamil Nadu Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2022 counselling results of round one. The Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment results have been released at the official website of the DME. The Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment results have been announced at tnmedicalselection.net. Candidates who had appeared for the exams can visit the official website and check their results.

The provisional allotment results have mentioned the name of the candidate, registration number, total marks, ranks and allotted colleges. The names of the candidates who have cut through the round 1 allotment list now need to pay their tuition fees.

They need to download the provisional allotment result and report to the colleges they have been allotted. The last date to report to the colleges is 12 October.

Here’s how you’d check your Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment result on the official website of the DME.

Step 1: Visit the official website tnmedicalselection.net

Step 2: On the DME home page, click on Tamil Nadu NEET PG seat allotment result 2022

Step 3: Enter your login credential, click on submit

Step 4: Your result will get displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and save a copy

