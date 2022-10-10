The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tamil Nadu has announced the Tamil Nadu Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2022 counselling results of round one. The Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment results have been released at the official website of the DME. The Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment results have been announced at tnmedicalselection.net. Candidates who had appeared for the exams can visit the official website and check their results.

