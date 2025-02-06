Tamil Nadu news: A 13-year-old student was allegedly sexually assaulted by three teachers at a government middle school in Krishnagiri, dictrict collector C Dinesh Kumar said on February 6 as reported by ANI.

According to Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar, the three teachers have been suspended by the District Education Officer (DEO) and arrested under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They have been sent to police remand for 15 days, he said.

How did the incident come to light? The girl was not attending school from January 3, following which an inquiry was done by the school in person by visiting her home. The victim has been provided with necessary counselling and the matter is being investigated.

"Then incident came to light that child got affected. On the guidance of school teachers, girl parents gave complaint in Bargur All Women Police Station. Based on Police Station recommendation, parents of victim contacted Child Safety officer. Required Counselling has been given to the victim. District Child Safety Officers and Police are investigating the matter," the officials said.

Previous incident of sexual assault Notably the recent assualt incident came months after another major incident that stirred Tamil Nadu. A second-year student of Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus on December 23, 2024 night, Chennai Police had said.

One person has been arrested in connection with the case. The Madras High Court has ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising three IPS officers to investigate the Anna University alleged sexual assault case.

In another incident, on February 4, a man was arrested for kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl in Brijmanganj police station area here, police said as reported by PTI. Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh said the accused has been identified as Vijay (24). On the complaint of the minor girl's father, a case has been registered against Vijay under sections of rape, kidnapping and POCSO Act, he said.