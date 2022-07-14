Tamil Nadu news: 4 hospitals shut for selling 16-year-old girl's eggs1 min read . 04:34 PM IST
- Four hospitals in Tamil Nadu have been ordered to shut permanently for allegedly selling a 16-year-old girl's egg cells
Four hospitals in Tamil Nadu have been ordered to be shut for allegedly selling egg cells of a 16-year-old girl. The hospitals have been ordered to close permanently by the Tamil Nadu health department. However, it was the girl's mother who had forced her daughter to donate her eggs eight times to different fertility centres.
Not just this, an Aadhar card was also forced to show that the girl was an adult and married. "An Aadhar card was forged to show the minor girl as an adult. A fictitious husband's consent was obtained," Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said.
The hospitals were accused of violating the Assisted Reproductive Technology Act. The inquiry committee has found that the three hospitals neither have qualified counsellors to counsel the girl about the procedure.
An investigation has also been started under the Aadhar and POCSO Acts.
The health minister said, "Only adult married women in the 21-35 age group with a child are permitted to donate oocyte, only once. In this case, the girl was forced into this several times."
Ma Subramanian also said that the hospitals and those involved in selling the minor girl's eggs can be imprisoned for up to 10 years, apart from ₹50 lakh fine.
Two more hospitals one each in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, too, have been found to have had involvement in the case.
