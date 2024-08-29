Tamil Nadu news: Bomb threat mail received by private school in Tiruchirappalli. Details here

Updated29 Aug 2024, 11:44 AM IST
Bomb threat mail received by private school in Tiruchirappalli
Bomb threat mail received by private school in Tiruchirappalli

A private school in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli received a bomb threat over email today i.e. August 29.

As per news agency ANI report, Trichy bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs were rushed to the school to search for the bomb while the school declared a holiday because of the bomb threat.

 

