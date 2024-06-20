Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: 29 dead after consuming illicit ’packet arrack’ in Kallakurichi district. Details here

Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: Twenty nine people died in Kallakurichi district after consuming illicit "packet arrack," ANI reported. Police arrested one person even as many are undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Police arrested K Kannukutti, 49, in connection with the incident. Authorities have seized 200 litres of illicit arrack and a probe is underway. Tests are being ordered to verify if the seized arrack contained deadly methanol as suspected.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: At least 25 people died and several hospitalised after reportedly consuming illicit liquor in Kallakurichi district.



Latest visuals from Kallakurichi Government Medical College

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has ordered a CB-CID investigation for a thorough inquiry and said action has been initiated against officials who failed to prevent the hooch tragedy. Kallakurichi District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has been transferred, and Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena has been suspended, according to an official statement. Nine other police personnel were also suspended, including some from the prohibition wing of Kallakurichi district.

MS Prasanth and Rajath Chaturvedi have been appointed collector and police superintendent for Kallakurichi, respectively, reported PTI.

CM MK Stalin on Wednesday took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express shock and grief over the deaths. The post said, “Those involved in the crime have been arrested, and action has been taken against police personnel who failed to prevent it.” At the same time, he assured prompt action against those involved in "such crimes" on intimation from the public. He remarked, “Such crimes which ruin the society will be crushed with an iron fist.”

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi expressed "serious concern" on X over "continuing lapses" amid the hooch tragedy. His post reads, “Deeply shocked at the reported loss of lives due to consumption of illicit liquor in Kallakurichi. Many more victims are in serious condition, battling for lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of those in hospitals.”

It adds, “Every now and then tragic loss of lives due to consumption of illicit liquors are reported from various parts of our state. This reflects continuing lapses in preventing production and consumption of illicit liquor. This is a matter of serious concern.”

Many who consumed illicit arrack are receiving treatment at Kallakurichi Medical College Hospital while some have been admitted for specialty treatment at Puducherry JIPMER Hospital, apart from the Salem government hospital.