 Jallikattu, bull taming sport, begins in Tamil Nadu's Madurai | Watch video | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 12 2024 15:57:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.30 0.30%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,612.20 7.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 633.75 2.17%
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,881.70 3.89%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 816.25 0.05%
Business News/ News / Jallikattu, bull taming sport, begins in Tamil Nadu's Madurai | Watch video
Back Back

Jallikattu, bull taming sport, begins in Tamil Nadu's Madurai | Watch video

 Livemint

The Jallikattu competition began in Madurai district amidst cheering from the crowd. It is a popular bull-embracing sport traditionally played during the Pongal harvest festival in the state.

Jallikattu competition begins in Avaniyapuram village in MaduraiPremium
Jallikattu competition begins in Avaniyapuram village in Madurai

Jallikattu news: The Jallikattu competition, a bull taming sport, began today i.e. on 15 January in Avaniyapuram village in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district amid much cheering from the crowd. Jallikattu is a popular bull-embracing sport traditionally played in Tamil Nadu during the Pongal harvest festival in the second week of January. The event will be held for three days.

On the first-day, Jallikattu will be held in Avaniyapuram, on second day in Palamedu and on the third day in Alanganallur.

Madurai District Collectorate had earlier informed that a total of 2,400 bulls and 1,318 tamers have been registered for Avaniapuram Jallikattu while 3,677 bulls and 1,412 tamers for Palamedu Jallikattu and 6,099 bulls and 1,784 tamers for the Alanganallur event.

Jallikattu in Supreme Court

In 2014, the Supreme Court had imposed a ban on Jallikattu but in 2017, the Tamil Nadu government passed an ordinance to allow the event while introducing certain regulations to ensure the safety of both participants and bulls. After strident protests by the people against the ban, the Supreme Court in India in May 2023 upheld the Tamil Nadu government's law allowing the bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' in the state.

New Jallikattu stadium in Madurai

Meanwhile, on 23 January, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin will inaugrate the newly-built Madurai Jallikattu stadium. The new Jallikattu stadium being built near Alanganallur in Madurai district, is named after former chief minister of the state and late DMK leader M Karunanidhi. Earlier, CM Stalin had announced that a world-class Jallikattu stadium with a seating capacity of more than 5,000 people would be constructed in the village at an estimated cost of Rs. 44 crores. The stadium is set to have a VIP seating, a museum, a bull shed, a veterinary dispensary and a health support centre to facilitate quick first aid and continuous medical assistance, along with essential amenities for players, spectators and the media.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 15 Jan 2024, 07:51 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App