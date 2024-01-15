Jallikattu, bull taming sport, begins in Tamil Nadu's Madurai | Watch video

Jallikattu news: The Jallikattu competition, a bull taming sport, began today i.e. on 15 January in Avaniyapuram village in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district amid much cheering from the crowd. Jallikattu is a popular bull-embracing sport traditionally played in Tamil Nadu during the Pongal harvest festival in the second week of January. The event will be held for three days. On the first-day, Jallikattu will be held in Avaniyapuram, on second day in Palamedu and on the third day in Alanganallur. Madurai District Collectorate had earlier informed that a total of 2,400 bulls and 1,318 tamers have been registered for Avaniapuram Jallikattu while 3,677 bulls and 1,412 tamers for Palamedu Jallikattu and 6,099 bulls and 1,784 tamers for the Alanganallur event.

Jallikattu in Supreme Court

In 2014, the Supreme Court had imposed a ban on Jallikattu but in 2017, the Tamil Nadu government passed an ordinance to allow the event while introducing certain regulations to ensure the safety of both participants and bulls. After strident protests by the people against the ban, the Supreme Court in India in May 2023 upheld the Tamil Nadu government's law allowing the bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' in the state.

New Jallikattu stadium in Madurai

Meanwhile, on 23 January, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin will inaugrate the newly-built Madurai Jallikattu stadium. The new Jallikattu stadium being built near Alanganallur in Madurai district, is named after former chief minister of the state and late DMK leader M Karunanidhi. Earlier, CM Stalin had announced that a world-class Jallikattu stadium with a seating capacity of more than 5,000 people would be constructed in the village at an estimated cost of Rs. 44 crores. The stadium is set to have a VIP seating, a museum, a bull shed, a veterinary dispensary and a health support centre to facilitate quick first aid and continuous medical assistance, along with essential amenities for players, spectators and the media.

