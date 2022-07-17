Tamil Nadu: Protesters enter school, burn properties in Kallakurichi over Class 12 girl's death2 min read . 03:11 PM IST
- Demonstrating against the death of a Class 12 girl, protesters stormed the school and set fire to the buses
The protests over the suicide of a Class 12 girl at a private residential school at Kaniyamoor in the Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu turned violent on Sunday. The protesters entered a school and set buses on fire. They also vandalised the school, seeking justice over the death of the Class 12 girl.
The girl had died by suicide on Wednesday (July 13), leaving a note alleging that she was being tortured by two teachers. The school watchman had found her body.
While the two teachers have denied the allegations, the girl's parents and relatives blocked the Kallakurichi-Salem highway, seeking justice.
After the girl's suicide, the two teachers were called to the police station where they said that they had casually asked the girl to concentrate more on her studies as she was very playful.
Kallakurichi SP S Selvakumar told Indian Express: "The two teachers were brought to the police station for an enquiry. They told us that they just casually asked her to concentrate more and study hard as she was very playful."
On Sunday, hundreds of protesters stormed the school and set fire to the buses. The protesters also went on a rampage inside the school.
While the police had erected barricades to stop the demonstrators, they reportedly broke them and also pelted stones at the police.
Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu told ANI that a total of 500 police personnel have been sent to disperse the crowd and quell the protests.
"Instead of peaceful protest, they started attacking. Had to lathi-charge. Now, added 500 police personnel have been sent. We want to arrest all accused who attacked a school, no one would be spared. We have videos as well," Tamil Nadu DGP said.
The Tamil Nadu DGP also said that the girl died of natural causes.
"School girl died of natural causes, we registered case. Parents approached HC for another post-mortem. Small group of people came to protest at school, we made arrangements but they collected larger number of people," C Sylendra Babu said.
