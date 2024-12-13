A fire at a private hospital in Chennai on Thursday night resulted in the deaths of at least six people, including a boy, media reports stated citing police and Fire Department officials. As per reports, the incident occurred at City Hospital on the Trichy road in Dindigul district at around 8 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The victims were found unconscious in a lift and were then rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead. The victims suffocated to death and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel found them inside the lift after evacuating about 30 in-patients of the hospital. The evacuated persons have been admitted in the district GH, the officials added as reported by PTI. The initial investigation suggests that the fire at the hospital was likely caused by a short circuit.

Earlier, ANI reported that over 20 people were injured in a massive fire. More than three fire engines and over 10 ambulances were deployed to rescue patients trapped inside the hospital in the Gandhi Nagar area near the Dindigul-Trichy highway, a senior official said.

