Tamil Nadu rains: About 800 train passengers stranded in Thoothukudi due to floods
About 800 passengers onboard a Chennai-bound train are stranded in Thoothukudi of Tamil Nadu due to floods
As many as 800 passengers onboard a Chennai-bound train were stranded at Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu due to floods as heavy rains, unprecedented in recent times, wreaked havoc in the district, an official said on Monday. The rains have also paralysed Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu.