comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 18 2023 15:59:30
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 136.6 0.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 648.85 0.07%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,020.6 -1.59%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,656 -0.02%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 231.9 -2.34%
Business News/ News / Tamil Nadu rains: About 800 train passengers stranded in Thoothukudi due to floods
Back Back

Tamil Nadu rains: About 800 train passengers stranded in Thoothukudi due to floods

 Livemint

About 800 passengers onboard a Chennai-bound train are stranded in Thoothukudi of Tamil Nadu due to floods

Thoothukudi: A drone view showing severe waterlogging in parts of Tamil Nadu following incessant rainfall (ANI )Premium
Thoothukudi: A drone view showing severe waterlogging in parts of Tamil Nadu following incessant rainfall (ANI )

As many as 800 passengers onboard a Chennai-bound train were stranded at Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu due to floods as heavy rains, unprecedented in recent times, wreaked havoc in the district, an official said on Monday. The rains have also paralysed Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu.

The passengers of the train, which started from temple town of Tiruchendur and was on the way to Chennai, were stranded for nearly 20 hours at Srivaikuntam, which is in the worst flood-hit region.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu rains: Red alert issued; 15 trains cancelled, flight operations disrupted. Check details here

The Tiruchendur-Chennai Egmore Express (Train No 20606) had begun at 08:25 pm on Sunday, December 17. A railway official said the train was stopped at Srivaikuntam railway station due to heavy rain and flood situation.

In total, 800 passengers are stranded and of them, approximately 500 are in the Srivaikuntam railway station and about 300 are in a nearby school, he added.

Southern Railway announced traffic suspension on the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur section, between Srivaikuntam and Seydunganallur, as the ballast has been washed away in floods and the track is 'hanging' and water is flowing over the railway tracks.

Also Read | Heavy rains create flood-like situations in Tirunelveli | WATCH VIDEO

The normal life was affected after heavy rains lashed part of Tamil Nadu, prompting the state government to seek the services of the Army, Navy and the Air Force. Thousands of people have been evacuated from the rain-affected districts.

Southern Railway said traffic has been suspended in the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur section, between Srivaikuntam and Seydunganallur, as 'the ballast' has been washed away and the track is 'hanging' and water is flowing over the railway tracks. Several train services operated via the southern regions have been fully cancelled, some partially suspended and some trains have been diverted.

(With agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 18 Dec 2023, 07:45 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App