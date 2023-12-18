As many as 800 passengers onboard a Chennai-bound train were stranded at Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu due to floods as heavy rains, unprecedented in recent times, wreaked havoc in the district, an official said on Monday. The rains have also paralysed Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The passengers of the train, which started from temple town of Tiruchendur and was on the way to Chennai, were stranded for nearly 20 hours at Srivaikuntam, which is in the worst flood-hit region.

The Tiruchendur-Chennai Egmore Express (Train No 20606) had begun at 08:25 pm on Sunday, December 17. A railway official said the train was stopped at Srivaikuntam railway station due to heavy rain and flood situation.

In total, 800 passengers are stranded and of them, approximately 500 are in the Srivaikuntam railway station and about 300 are in a nearby school, he added.

Southern Railway announced traffic suspension on the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur section, between Srivaikuntam and Seydunganallur, as the ballast has been washed away in floods and the track is 'hanging' and water is flowing over the railway tracks.

The normal life was affected after heavy rains lashed part of Tamil Nadu, prompting the state government to seek the services of the Army, Navy and the Air Force. Thousands of people have been evacuated from the rain-affected districts.

Southern Railway said traffic has been suspended in the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur section, between Srivaikuntam and Seydunganallur, as 'the ballast' has been washed away and the track is 'hanging' and water is flowing over the railway tracks. Several train services operated via the southern regions have been fully cancelled, some partially suspended and some trains have been diverted.

(With agency inputs)

