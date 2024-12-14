As rains, waterlogging continue to batter several districts across Tamil Nadu, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has has now predicted more showers till December 18.

This follows the department's update on the well-marked low pressure area over the Gulf of Mannar and the neighbourhood now seen as a low-pressure area over Lakshadweep & adjoining Maldives area.

In an official notification from Regional Meteorological Centre on December 13, it wrote, “An upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over south Andaman Sea around 14th December, 2024. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over southern parts of Bay of Bengal and move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coasts during subsequent 48 hours.”

Tamil Nadu rain update Amid this, heavy rains have been predicted in several Tamil Nadu districts till December 18. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Chennai, light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning, is forecasted in isolated areas across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

In addition to this, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain at one or two places over Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts and Karaikal area on December 16.

On December 17, An orange alert for very heavy rain has been predicted over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai districts and Karaikal area while heavy rains has been predicted in over Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli, Chengalpattu districts and Puducherry.

IMD forecast in other South Indian states As per the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places on 13th, 17th & 18th December in Kerala.

In Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, heavy rains has been predicted at isolated places on December 16 and 17.