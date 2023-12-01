Tamil Nadu rains: Rain along with thunderstorms and lightning is likely in Chennai and five other districts in Tamil Nadu on Friday as indicated by Met Department,

Tamil Nadu state to receive heavy rainfall until December 4 predicts India Meteorological Department (IMD) especially in coastal areas. Tamil Nadu has been battling with the problem of water logging and flood like situation following heavy rainfall in the past few days and the situation is expected to get worse even further. Also read: Tamil Nadu rains: IMD issues cyclone warning, schools closed in Chennai following heavy rainfall; Full forecast here Rain along with thunderstorms and lightning is likely in Chennai and five other districts in Tamil Nadu on Friday as indicated by Met Department. Regions to be adversely affected include Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram and Kanchipuram. IMD has issued orange alert for Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next few days as these regions areexpected to witness heavy rainfall. IMD also issued orange alert for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam for heavy rainfall in the next few days. Also read: Chennai: Waterlogging, traffic jams in several areas, reservoir gates opened after heavy rainfall Following low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea which is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm over Southwest Bay of Bengal around December 3. The cyclonic storm is expected to strike North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coasts on December 4 morning.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on December 1. Light to moderate rainfall is also likely over north Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from December 1 to 4 with isolated very heavy rainfall during December 2 to 4.

Light to moderate rainfall in Andhra Pradesh while heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Intermittent heavy rains in the state led to inundation in several parts of Chennai along with heavy traffic congestion. Districts most severely affected include Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Peerkankaranai, Perungalathur Chengelpet.

