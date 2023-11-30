Tamil Nadu has been grappling with the problem of water logging for the past few days following heavy rainfall that caused traffic disruption in many places. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Intermittent heavy rains in the state led to inundation in several parts of Chennai along with heavy traffic congestion. Districts most severely affected include Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Peerkankaranai, Perungalathur Chengelpet. According to Meteorological department official Chennai and nearby regions in northern coastal Tamil Nadu experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday, which was in the range of 5 cm-6 cm and even above in some areas.

IMD predicted heavy rainfall for Tamil Nadu, Puduchery and Karaikal on December 2 and December 3 and has issued orange alert. IMD issued orange alert for 25 districts of Tamil Nadu on November 29 evening.

NDRF teams have been put on standby in Arakkonam town considering forecasted cyclone warning issued by IMD.

Tiruvallur collector declared that all schools and colleges in the district will remain closed on November 30 due to heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and other northern coastal regions of the state. Schools in Chennai will also remain closed today.

In a social media post on X the Tiruvallur collector stated, "As Northeast Monsoon is widespread in Tiruvallur district and the India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain warning tomorrow (30.11.2023), all schools and colleges in Tiruvallur district will be closed for the benefit of students."

According to the IMD forecast of November 30, moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain is likey over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Slipper Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

BJP President postpones 'En Mann En Makkal' yatra Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai in a social media post on X stated that 'En Mann En Makkal' (My Land, My People) yatra has been postponed till December 5 due to warning of heavy rains in the state by IMD.

His post read, "The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rains in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu caused by a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and South Andaman Sea. Hence, considering the safety of our people and BJP workers, we have decided to postpone our En Mann En Makkal padayatra till December 5."

He further added, "The PadaYatra will resume on the 6th of December, and the revised schedule will be published at the earliest.

