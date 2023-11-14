The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert on Monday, indicating the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on 13 and 14 November. In wake of heavy rainfall forecast, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Mayiladuthurai District on 14 November. As per Villupuram District Collector C. Palani, Schools and colleges in the Viluppuram district of Tamil Nadu shut for Tuesday amid a prediction for heavy rainfall in the region. Apart from this, Cuddalore District collector Arun Thamburaj has also declared holiday for educational institutions including professional colleges in Cuddalore on November 14.

The coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to experience rainfall between 115.6 to 204.4 mm.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), IMD wrote, “Orange Alert! The coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 13th and 14th. Stay safe, stay informed!"

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, issued a forecast for November 13 and 14 for the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas.

“For November 14, light to moderate rain is expected at many places, with thunderstorms and lightning likely at one or two places."

It added that “Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Heavy rain is also expected at isolated places over Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu, and Karaikal area."

Last week, most places in Tamil Nadu received moderate to heavy rain, resulting in severe waterlogging and schools being shut down. Earlier, State Minister of Housing and Urban Development, S Muthusamy, along with district administration officials, inspected and took stock of the situation in low-lying areas.

He also assured that action would be taken to build strong banks on the ponds. Waterlogging was reported in Erode because of the continuous heavy rainfall.

In low-lying areas, rainwater mixed with drain water, inundating houses. Residents demanded a permanent solution to the problem of waterlogging in the area.

Parts of the Madurai district were also left inundated due to the incessant rainfall in the state. (ANI)

