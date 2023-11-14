comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 13 2023 15:59:49
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.95 0.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 581.35 0.03%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 934.65 -0.8%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 245.6 0.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,489.15 -0.73%
Business News/ News / Tamil Nadu rains: IMD issues Orange alert; educational institutions to remain closed today. Details here
Back Back

Tamil Nadu rains: IMD issues Orange alert; educational institutions to remain closed today. Details here

 Livemint ( with inputs from ANI )

Tamil Nadu rains: Educational institutions in Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Cuddalore to remain closed today.

Chennai: Commuters walk under an umbrella amid rains, in Chennai (PTI Photo) (PTI)Premium
Chennai: Commuters walk under an umbrella amid rains, in Chennai (PTI Photo) (PTI)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert on Monday, indicating the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on 13 and 14 November.

In wake of heavy rainfall forecast, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Mayiladuthurai District on 14 November.

As per Villupuram District Collector C. Palani, Schools and colleges in the Viluppuram district of Tamil Nadu shut for Tuesday amid a prediction for heavy rainfall in the region. Apart from this, Cuddalore District collector Arun Thamburaj has also declared holiday for educational institutions including professional colleges in Cuddalore on November 14.

The coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to experience rainfall between 115.6 to 204.4 mm.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), IMD wrote, “Orange Alert! The coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 13th and 14th. Stay safe, stay informed!"

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, issued a forecast for November 13 and 14 for the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas.

“For November 14, light to moderate rain is expected at many places, with thunderstorms and lightning likely at one or two places."

It added that “Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Heavy rain is also expected at isolated places over Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu, and Karaikal area."

Last week, most places in Tamil Nadu received moderate to heavy rain, resulting in severe waterlogging and schools being shut down. Earlier, State Minister of Housing and Urban Development, S Muthusamy, along with district administration officials, inspected and took stock of the situation in low-lying areas.

He also assured that action would be taken to build strong banks on the ponds. Waterlogging was reported in Erode because of the continuous heavy rainfall.

In low-lying areas, rainwater mixed with drain water, inundating houses. Residents demanded a permanent solution to the problem of waterlogging in the area.

Parts of the Madurai district were also left inundated due to the incessant rainfall in the state. (ANI)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 14 Nov 2023, 06:26 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App